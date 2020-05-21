AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 63,335 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.71. 706,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,175. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

