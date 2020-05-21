AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 689,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,674,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Docusign by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,642 shares of company stock worth $67,081,105. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,801. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

