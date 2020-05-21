AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509,122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of AFLAC worth $53,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after acquiring an additional 189,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 1,700,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

