AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Williams Companies worth $58,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after buying an additional 1,201,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after buying an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 377,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,511,024. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

