AGF Investments Inc. Has $108.52 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of Nutrien worth $108,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 69,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,994. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

