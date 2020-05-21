AGF Investments Inc. Has $47.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,434 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The firm has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.40 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

