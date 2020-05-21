AGF Investments Inc. Invests $84.30 Million in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,896,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,297,000. Tc Pipelines accounts for 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Tc Pipelines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 1,571,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,120. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

