AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $60,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded down $29.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $649.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,598. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $496.11 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

