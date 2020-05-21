AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $193,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,114,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.