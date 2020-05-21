AGF Investments Inc. Sells 16,858 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of MarketAxess worth $51,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,989. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $517.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.71.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

