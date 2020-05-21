AGF Investments Inc. Sells 193,206 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,206 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $62,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Centene by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Centene by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.29. 2,021,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,469. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

