AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,381,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of NVIDIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.51. 10,478,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,095,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $363.50. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.11.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

