AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Intuit stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.35. 77,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average is $265.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

