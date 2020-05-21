AGF Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

SBUX traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.57. 7,292,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

