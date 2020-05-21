AGF Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 28,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

