AGF Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Southern by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Southern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 331,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 280,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

