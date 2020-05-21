AGF Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,609.85. 428,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,492. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,397.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,738.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

