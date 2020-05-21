AGF Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 8,026,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

