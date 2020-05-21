AGF Investments LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,133. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

