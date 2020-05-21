AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

