AGF Investments LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,666. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

