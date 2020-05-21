AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Target by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.33. 624,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,279. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

