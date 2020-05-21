AGF Investments LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,491. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

