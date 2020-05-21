AGF Investments LLC Purchases 6,509 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

