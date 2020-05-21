AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of H & R Block worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,002. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.