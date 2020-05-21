AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.3% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.19. 722,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.52 and its 200 day moving average is $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

