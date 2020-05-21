AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,614. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

