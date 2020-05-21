AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,521. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $317.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

