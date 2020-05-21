AGF Investments LLC Sells 22,815 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 10,453,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

