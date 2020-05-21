AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

NYSE COP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 720,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,044,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.