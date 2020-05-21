AGF Investments LLC Sells 4,793 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.98. 57,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.