AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $296.48. 2,216,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day moving average is $287.44. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

