AGF Investments LLC Sells 9,264 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,797,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

