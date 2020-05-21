AGF Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.