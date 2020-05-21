Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

