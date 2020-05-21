AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Cap Hits $913,907.75

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi and Allcoin. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $913,907.75 and $28,451.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.03410910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BitForex, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.