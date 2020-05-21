Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $24.91 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.