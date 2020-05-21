Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.67

News articles about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Air Canada’s ranking:

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,940. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.