Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.67 ($87.98).

Shares of AIR opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.17. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

