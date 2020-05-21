Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 211,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 225.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 4,326,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

