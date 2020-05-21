Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

ABBV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 10,658,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

