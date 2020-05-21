Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,400 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,615,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,695,000 after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 278,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,389. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

