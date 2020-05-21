Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 515,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KMI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 237,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

