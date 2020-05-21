Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,523 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $190.25. 2,311,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

