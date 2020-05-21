Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Short Interest Update

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 568,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN ALO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

