Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.68. 9,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.