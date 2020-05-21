AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,866.20

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $365,866.20 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

