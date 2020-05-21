Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.