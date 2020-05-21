Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.31.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

