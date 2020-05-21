Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 172.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $90,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 95.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,402.83. 88,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,274.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,330.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

